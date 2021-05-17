Blog: Business continuity in a changing world

“In the midst of every crisis”, Albert Einstein once said, “lies great opportunity”. Winston Churchill, working to build the United Nations from the wreckage of post-war Europe, took a similar view.

“We should never,” he said, his tongue slightly in cheek, “let a good crisis go to waste.”

Of course, neither Einstein or Churchill wanted crises, but they understood that our increasingly complex and interconnected lives mean that, whether we like it or not, we are never far from difficulties –