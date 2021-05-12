Biba 2021: The Future of Broking
A panel of expert brokers explored how the broker sector should move past and respond to the operational changes arising from the pandemic in the first seminar for the British Insurance Brokers Association Conference for 2021.
The session, which went ahead despite technical issues on the conference platform, saw the panelists asked what lessons had been learned from the pandemic and how the sector could improve its reputation following the fallout from issues such as the business interruption
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- “Wake-up call” for brokers as FCA zones in on fair value
- Biba conference site crashes
- Seventeen Group buys Ryan's
- Seventeen Group set to announce two more deals following swoop for Ryan's
- Interview: Allianz's Simon McGinn on challenges and opportunities in a hard market
- RSA takeover to be completed in May
- Seventeen Group snaps up Ruislip-based broker