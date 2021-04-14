Insurance Age

BLM launches cross-industry property damage body to combat claims surge

collaboration
Insurance risk and commercial law firm BLM has set up a property damage Task Force in response to an increase in both the volume and value of property related insurance claims across the UK.

The Task Force is said to bring together property damage claims professionals with a clear focus on identifying market trends, on generating awareness of emerging property damage claims issues and on the formulation of claims strategies.

John O’Shea, partner and head of property damage and recovery at BLM

