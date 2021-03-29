East West collapse: Administrator report shows £164.7m deficit

Companies House documents have confirmed a deficit of £164.7m for bust insurer East West.

A statement of affairs published last week showed that the business went into liquidation with £46.2m in assets. However, it owed almost £211m to creditors with £210.3m due to insurance creditors leaving a deficiency of £164.7m.

Building guarantee expert East West was forced into administration in 2020 following a Court of Appeal ruling in 2019 which meant that the provider would struggle to meet its