East West collapse: Administrator report shows £164.7m deficit
Companies House documents have confirmed a deficit of £164.7m for bust insurer East West.
A statement of affairs published last week showed that the business went into liquidation with £46.2m in assets. However, it owed almost £211m to creditors with £210.3m due to insurance creditors leaving a deficiency of £164.7m.
Building guarantee expert East West was forced into administration in 2020 following a Court of Appeal ruling in 2019 which meant that the provider would struggle to meet its
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Towergate buys AFL Insurance Brokers retail book
- Advertising feature: An open letter from Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting
- Ex-Towergate and Aviva boss Mark Hodges to join RSA
- Commercial underwriting agency, CoSaint AG, goes live
- Top 10 tips: Considering insurer financial security
- Needham develops administration and integration service
- Aon details plans for its board ahead of AGM