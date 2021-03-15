Insurance Age

Arch develops transport and logistics division

Logistics haulage lorry
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Arch Insurance International has announced the launch of a new transport and logistics insurance division and the appointment of Steve O’Gorman as head of transport and logistics, effective immediately.

The provider detailed that the new division offers a range of specialist and innovative marine and P&C insurance solutions for both the logistics and cargo sectors, on a global basis. It will also offer packaged insurance products specifically designed for companies operating in the fast-growing

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Lickens: Broker prices are “highest I have seen”
  2. ERS reveals $350m capital injection to drive expansion plans
  3. UK Broker Awards – Entries now open
  4. People Moves: 8 - 12 March 2021
  5. GRP buys Leeds broker Lawrence Fraser
  6. BGL Group confirms redundancy consultation
  7. Google makes insurance play with MD hire

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: