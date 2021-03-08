Aviva risk report highlights broker role

The inaugural Risk Insight Report by Aviva has called on insurers and brokers to work together to help UK businesses manage their risks amid Covid-19, Brexit and other issues such as climate change and cyber threats.

Aviva gave Insurance Age an advance look at the document which stated: “UK businesses should feel able to turn to the insurance industry for help, and insurers and brokers must reach out to businesses – especially SMEs – to provide timely and relevant insights about the risks and