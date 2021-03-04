Profit and turnover up for Admiral Group

Admiral Group reported profit before tax of £648.4m for the full year 2020, a 21% increase on the £526.1m recorded in 2019.

Turnover was up to £3.55bn (2019: £3.46bn) and its number of customers also increased to 7.66m from 6.98m. In the UK customer numbers hit 5.98m (2019: 5.48m).

Litmus test

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, group chief executive officer, who took over at the start of the year, commented: “2020 was certainly not an ordinary year, but one that I like to think of as a ‘litmus test’