RSA UK COR deteriorates to 101.8%

  • Insurance Age staff
RSA published its full results for the year 2020 which pointed showed significant Covid-related impacts on its UK division.

Looking at the UK in isolation, the underwriting result (excluding exits) was £11m (2019: £50m). However, where exits were taken into account, an underwriting loss of £38m was recorded (2019: £3m profit).

The exits refer to a number of lines canned by the insurer in 2018/19 as it sought to improve performance. These lines are in run-off and will continue to feed into 2021

