Apollo replaces head of marine and energy liability

London
  Insurance Age staff
Apollo Syndicate Management, an independent specialist insurer and reinsurer, today (27 January) announced that Rob Johnston has been appointed as head of marine and energy liability at Apollo Syndicate 1969.

He will join the business in April, reporting to Simon Mason, head of marine and energy.

He replaces Howard Burnell who was convicted of assault last week following an attack on his then-girlfriend in March.

Sister title Post revealed that Burnell was suspended by Apollo in December last

