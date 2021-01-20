Head Lines: Zurich offers counselling to all claimants

Zurich is to offer five free short-term counselling sessions to all current UK policyholders who are in the process of making a claim. This benefit extends to their immediate families over the age of 18.

The sessions are available to personal and commercial lines customers who are with Zurich on both a direct and brokered basis.

Stress

David Nichols, head of UK claims at Zurich UK, commented: “Dealing with further lockdown measures wasn’t the start to 2021 we were hoping for. With work and