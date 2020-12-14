Insurance Age

People Moves: 14 - 18 December 2020

several-people
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Carbon Underwriting, Howden, AmTrust, MS Amlin

Carbon Underwriting adds to data team
Carbon Underwriting Limited (Carbon) the specialist, independent managing general underwriter (MGU), today announces the expansion of its powerful data analytics capabilities with the appointment of two experienced data professionals.

Investment banking and technology expert Mark Oldroyd joins the Carbon team as head of data engineering. Mark was previously Senior Data Engineer at global hedge fund

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Broker asks to face jury on sexual assault charge - report
  2. FCA consults on how best to prove presence of Covid-19
  3. GRP buys digital commercial broker
  4. Alison Meckiffe steps in as Endsleigh CEO
  5. FSCS begins payments after East West failure
  6. Q&A - Pen Underwriting's Tom Downey
  7. Video: Networks and M&A

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: