Insurance Age

Let Live Thrive highlights event insurance threat

Cancelled events
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

A campaign group has written to the government warning that the events industry will be unable to get back on its feet if the government does not intervene on insurance provision.

The group, Let Live Thrive, alongside EC3, Brokers has written to the Secretary of state, Oliver Dowden, to highlight that event organisers are now unable to get Covid-specific contingency cover which threatens the viability of future events taking place.

Warning
The letter detailed: “As you will know, any event

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Video: Networks and M&A
  2. Orbit Underwriting goes into voluntary liquidation
  3. Markerstudy's Humphreys opens up on delayed Co-op deal
  4. CPC replies after Lockton denies fraud allegations
  5. Zurich and Plum Underwriting agree £150m capacity deal
  6. Axa’s defence in legal spat with property investor “untenable” say claimants
  7. Be Wiser takes Endsleigh CEO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: