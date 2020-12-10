Let Live Thrive highlights event insurance threat

A campaign group has written to the government warning that the events industry will be unable to get back on its feet if the government does not intervene on insurance provision.

The group, Let Live Thrive, alongside EC3, Brokers has written to the Secretary of state, Oliver Dowden, to highlight that event organisers are now unable to get Covid-specific contingency cover which threatens the viability of future events taking place.

Warning

The letter detailed: “As you will know, any event