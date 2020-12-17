Q&A - Allianz's Sarah Mallaby

Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets, Allianz Insurance

What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?

Our landmark partnership with the Rugby Football Union in which Allianz will become the official insurance partner of England Rugby was a highlight for me. And from a business perspective, starting the year with the completion of LV General Insurance and Legal & General acquisitions was a pivotal moment in our history in the UK.

What have you done to cope with Covid?

97% of