Brit takes CFO from RSA

Brit has appointed former RSA CFO Gavin Wilkinson as group chief financial officer.

The provider detailed that Wilkinson will start his new role in May 2021, subject to regulatory approval, and will also join the executive committee and board of Brit.

Wilkinson joins Brit from RSA where he is currently CFO, Scandinavia. During his 10 years at RSA he has held a number of senior finance roles including CFO of RSA UK & International, CFO of RSA Ireland and group performance and capital director.