Zurich and Plum Underwriting agree £150m capacity deal
Zurich UK has signed a long-term agreement with specialist MGA Plum Underwriting to provide capacity for its UK non-standard home insurance portfolio.
The five-year partnership with Plum, who form part of the Global Risk Partners (GRP) group of underwriting businesses, replaces current capacity from Lloyd’s and focuses on a portfolio of targeted products in the non-standard property segment, catering for risks including non-standard construction, unoccupied properties and subsidence.
Digital
T
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: The five unintended consequences of price-walking
- Axa puts blame on Lockton as legal dispute continues
- Be Wiser takes Endsleigh CEO
- JB Brokers moves to Open GI from Applied Systems
- Tasker buys Numark Insurance Services
- Market moves - December 2020
- ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal