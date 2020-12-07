Insurance Age

Zurich and Plum Underwriting agree £150m capacity deal

Zurich UK has signed a long-term agreement with specialist MGA Plum Underwriting to provide capacity for its UK non-standard home insurance portfolio.

The five-year partnership with Plum, who form part of the Global Risk Partners (GRP) group of underwriting businesses, replaces current capacity from Lloyd’s and focuses on a portfolio of targeted products in the non-standard property segment, catering for risks including non-standard construction, unoccupied properties and subsidence.

