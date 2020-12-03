The Insurance Fraud Bureau adds Ecclesiastical to its growing membership

The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) has made further inroads into tackling property and casualty fraud with the addition of Ecclesiastical to the industry-backed anti-fraud organisation.

The faith, heritage and high net worth specialist insurer further broadens the IFB’s reach following the recent addition of both Crawford & Company and Go Compare.

Intelligence

Commenting on the move, Stephen Dalton, head of intelligence and investigations at the IFB said that the partnership with Ecclesiastical