Arch develops terrorism policy
Arch Insurance has launched a terrorism insurance product for the UK regional market which is available as either a standalone policy or as an integrated component of an existing programme.
According to the provider, the offering provides an expansive range of coverage as standard, including prevention of access – damage and non-damage, loss of attraction, specified and unspecified customers and suppliers, and full failure of utilities. The product also includes cover, such as brand
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- End of an era as Jon Newall leaves Lockyers
- Interview: Paul Trail
- JM Glendinning management completes MBO backed by Synova Capital
- Society of Insurance Broking warns of a "perfect storm" of challenges
- No firm deadline for Supreme Court BI judgment
- HAG says Hiscox policies are "complex and unworkable" in Supreme Court appeal
- Blog: Fleet technology in 2021 and beyond – what will I mean for you?