Generali develops PI for SMEs
Generali has developed a professional indemnity product designed for professionals working in fields like consultancy, communication & marketing, advisory services, education, computing, legal and economic spheres, among others.
Generali suggested that the cover had been developed with self-employed and companies in mind and flagged that the pandemic has highlighted the importance of having insurance that covers all aspects deriving from professional activity.
