MGAA seeking to “push accelerator” on membership

The Managing General Agents Association (MGAA) is looking to raise awareness of the MGA space and add to its own membership over the next 12 months.

Managing director, Mike Keating, who joined two months ago, told Insurance Age: “There are lots of areas where the association can push the accelerator in terms of growing membership, developing new propositions, and being more forensic around understanding the propositions we offer our members.”

For brokers he explained the trade body would be