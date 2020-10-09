Video: Broker service amid Covid-19

Content director Jonathan Swift spoke to the insurer’s group underwriting director about how brokers overcame the obstacles placed in their way by Covid-19.

Markerstudy's Gary Humphreys discusses how brokers responded to the challenges of the pandemic.

