Opinion: FWD Research's Simon Staplehurst on insurer reputations

This year has tested the broker and provider relationship more than any year. The pandemic has put pressure on the majority of UK businesses and affected different personal and commercial lines in dramatic ways. Business interruption policies have hit the headlines with the FCA’s High Court test case scrutinising policy wordings, and the legal battle has inevitably led to strains among brokers and their clients towards insurers.

FWD Research’s Broking Now panel of 250 C-suite brokers was