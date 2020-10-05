Peach PI launches for broker market

NPA Insurance has developed a proposition called Peach Pi in order to extend its products to a wider broker audience with a focus on the wellbeing space.

It currently has a GWP of around £14m.

Paul Coleman, managing director, said: “Part of the evolution was to take our proposition to the wider markets.”

Allison Hughes, head of distribution, explained that NPA wanted to grow its “established niche insurer presence” but said that Peach Pi would continue “remain niche and offer products to