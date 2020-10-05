Peach PI launches for broker market
NPA Insurance has developed a proposition called Peach Pi in order to extend its products to a wider broker audience with a focus on the wellbeing space.
It currently has a GWP of around £14m.
Paul Coleman, managing director, said: “Part of the evolution was to take our proposition to the wider markets.”
Allison Hughes, head of distribution, explained that NPA wanted to grow its “established niche insurer presence” but said that Peach Pi would continue “remain niche and offer products to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
- Blog: The digital path forward and planning for the new normal
- Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn
- Brokers on alert as FCA puts client money under the microscope
- Blog: Cyber insurance is now a necessity for SMEs
- Opinion: Vizion's John Sims on reforming the motor market
- Aviva teams up with Prestige on personal lines home market