Zego partners with Bravo Group to offer fleet product to networks members

Zego’s fleet products will be accessible by members of Broker Network and Compass following a deal between the insurtech and network-parent Bravo Group.

Zego, founded in 2016, provides a wide range of flexible B2B insurance products for fleet businesses and new mobility services, such as private hire, courier and micromobility businesses.

The deal means more than 700 network members will be able to use the Zego proposition.

Last year, Zego gained its own insurance licence, enabling it to