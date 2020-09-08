Insurance Age

Video: How coronavirus has changed the business landscape

Sponsored by: ?

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Insurance Age content director, Jonathan Swift, talks to MS Amlin's senior e-trade underwriter,Chris Morgan, about how insurance must adapt to the developing needs of customers as the pandemic acts as a catalyst for change.

This video explores the far-reaching impact of Covid-19 and asks how the insurance industry must evolve to meet the needs of clients. 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Lockton accused of forging insurance documents
  2. Brokers under attack as FCA identifies "risks of harm" in sector
  3. Brokers predict tough challenge for Zurich's incoming UK CEO
  4. CII to sub-let office in Walkie Talkie
  5. Aon leads coalition on post-coronavirus ‘new normal’ ways of working
  6. UK Broker Awards: Tune in on Friday
  7. Broking success: Walmsleys’ managing director Steven Moore

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: