Gallagher cans Capsicum Re brand

Capsicum Re announced it will rebrand to Gallagher Re with effect from 1 October 2020, in a move which it said would fully align the reinsurance business with Gallagher’s retail and wholesale insurance broking operations around the world.

The move follows Grahame ‘Chily’ Chilton, stepping down as chairman of the reinsurance broker to join the wider Gallagher team in July this year.

Leadership

The reinsurance broker’s Executive Committee team was unveiled in July, when Raja Balasuriya was named