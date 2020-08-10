Video: Autonomous vehicles in farming
Terry Poulter, leading class underwriter - e-trade, motor at MS Amlin, talks to Insurance Age about how autonomous vehicles are increasingly being used in farming.
Catch up with earlier videos, on fleet crime in the agricultural sector, and also see our detailed survey with MS Amlin on e-trading in the agricultural and commercial spaces.
