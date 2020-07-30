RSA posts drop in premium in H1 2020
RSA has reported a rising group underwriting profit but falling premium for the first half of 2020.
According to its financial results, published on 30 July, RSA’s group underwriting performance (excluding exits) grew by 33% to £240m (H1 2019: £181m).
Group total underwriting profit for the six month period was £207m, up from £153m in the first half of last year.
Combined operating ratio for the group was 92.2%, an improvement from the 94.3% reported in H1 2019.
However, net written premiums
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Hiscox QC accuses FCA of “tearing up the rule book on causation”
- Roles from LV and L&G at risk amid redundancy programme
- LV puts 600 roles at risk of redundancy
- Marsh Commercial offers cashback to former personal lines customers
- Insurers’ QC claims FCA is “forcing a square peg into a round hole” in BI test case
- Unprecedented challenge for broker PI as prices double and exclusions threaten non-compliance
- Axa XL reshuffles UK & Lloyd's leadership team