Insurance Age

QC accuses FCA of failure to show causal connection between government action and the disturbance to the insured businesses

Fight boxing gloves
  • Pamela Kokoszka
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Craig Orr QC, representing Zurich, continued his arguments from the day before. He argued that the vicinity requirement is the local focus of the clause and that any civil authority action that triggers the cause must follow danger or disturbance occurring locally.

He said: “The term clearly requires causal connection between the danger or disturbance occurring in the locality of the premises and the civil authority action, which prevents access to the premises”.

He said that in considering

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Hiscox QC accuses FCA of “tearing up the rule book on causation”
  2. Roles from LV and L&G at risk amid redundancy programme
  3. LV puts 600 roles at risk of redundancy
  4. Marsh Commercial offers cashback to former personal lines customers
  5. Insurers’ QC claims FCA is “forcing a square peg into a round hole” in BI test case
  6. Unprecedented challenge for broker PI as prices double and exclusions threaten non-compliance
  7. Axa XL reshuffles UK & Lloyd's leadership team

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: