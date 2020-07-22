Action group brands insurers' focus on lack of specific pandemic cover 'a diversionary tactic'

Insurers’ repeated argument that policies were not intended to cover pandemics has been described as “a diversionary tactic” on the third day of the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case.

Philip Edey QC, who is representing the Hospitality Insurance Group Action, made the comment as he argued that notifiable disease clauses within QBE and RSA policies respond to coronavirus pandemic.

The HIGA is one of two claimant action groups that successfully applied to participate in the hearing, the other being the Hiscox Action Group, from whom the court is expected to hear tomorrow.

“Focusing, as insurers are wont to do, on the word ‘pandemic’, as if it is some magical thing wholly distinct from a notifiable disease, is obviously a diversionary tactic,” said Edey.

He went on to say that notifiable disease clauses were “in fact extremely fertile ground for looking for cover which applies when there is a pandemic.”

“It is not our case that the policy provides specific cover for pandemics,” he went on to say.

“Our case is simply that the notifiable disease cover provided by the policy extends to a case where the notifiable disease becomes a pandemic, as well as to widespread diseases.”

Edey also dismissed insurers’ arguments that vicinity or specific area requirements within some policies mean they do not respond in the event of a pandemic, saying: “If the purpose of the area requirements was to preclude cover for pandemics, why on earth not just preclude cover for pandemics?”

Looser test

Edey devoted much of the rest of his time on Wednesday afternoon outlining what he argued were pitfalls in insurers’ arguments arising from incorrectly defining the insured peril within wordings.

“For both QBE and RSA, we say the insured peril starts with the words ‘interruption or interference and includes everything which follows,” he said.

One implication of this, Edey argued, is that the proximate cause test is not required in some of the instances insurers say it is.

He said: “That [the proximate cause test] is the standard required causal link between an insured peril, or an excluded peril, and loss. It is not the test that applies within the description of the insured peril.”

He went on to say that the causal links between the interruption or interference experienced by a business and the occurrence of Covid-19 “do not require satisfaction of the proximate cause test, but something looser than that.”

Counterfactual

Edey argued that defining the insured peril so as to include the words ‘interruption or interference’ also had implications for the sort of counterfactuals insurers can rely on in the case.

“To the extent counterfactuals are helpful at all, one has to posit a counterfactuals that strips out the insured peril entirely, including all elements of what establishes the insured peril,” he said.

“The correct question is not, as QBE poses, would the BI losses […] have happened but for they were proximately caused by the cases within the area.

“The correct question is would the loss have happened but for, and was it proximately caused by the proven, on this hypothesis, interruption/interference arising from the manifestation or occurrence of Covid within 25 miles or one mile.”

This, Edey argued, makes any counterfactual presented by an insurer that seeks to imagine a situation in which the government had not acted as it did in response to the pandemic irrelevant.

“You cannot possibly strip out the government’s unitary response to Covid-19 in the area in any relevant counterfactual, because it is the unitary response that gives rise to the interruption/interference and which is an essential ingredient of the insured peril,” he said.

“If insurers wish to say that the same amount of loss of part thereof would’ve been suffered in any event by a different route, for example if the premises had not been closed by the government, then they bear the burden of proof.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.