Insurers failed to raise issues with government's restriction triggers, says FCA

If insurers disagreed with the government’s conclusions following a meeting with the industry that they would pay out based on March advice then they should have spoken out sooner and given politicians an earlier ‘opportunity’ to enforce mandatory bans, the Financial Conduct Authority has argued in its business interruption test case.

On 17 March 2020, insurers including Hiscox, RSA and Zurich – who are defendants in the FCA’s BI test case – and the Association of British Insurers, Lloyd’s, the FCA, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the UK Economic Secreteary to the Treasury met to discuss business interruption insurance, the FCA detailed in it skeleton argument.

The FCA said that subsequent statements by UK government members included: “Let me confirm that, for those businesses which do have a policy that covers pandemics, the government’s action is sufficient and will allow businesses to make an insurance claim against their policy.”

And: “[A]fter extensive meetings today … the insurance industry will honour insurance contracts that would have been triggered if the advice had been to ban certain things, rather than it being advisory not to do them. That has been agreed and negotiated by my hon. Friend [the Economic Secretary to the Treasury] … and I thank the insurance industry for doing the right thing.”

The FCA pointed to a further statement made by a member of government following the meeting: “What we did … was to agree with the insurance companies as regards anyone who had a policy that would have paid out had we said, ‘The restaurant is shut,’ rather than, ‘It is best if people do not go to restaurants.’ … We ensured that the insurance company would do the right thing, and they have said that they would.”

Credible

Based on government factsheets published the following day, the FCA argued in its skeleton: “The government’s view was that its advice to the public not to go out and to stay away from certain businesses, as well as to socially distance was intertwined with, and indeed equated to, a business closure order for insurance purposes.”

The regulator further alleged: “That represented a credible view as to how the policies should respond. It is notable that there was no statement issued by the ABI, Lloyd’s of London or the insurers present at the roundtable meeting which challenged this view and told the Government that its view was incorrect. Had that been done, the government would have had the opportunity to pass mandatory legislation earlier than it did.”

And the FCA pointed to a further statement from the ABI that the regulator said supported its argument that insurers had not at the time contradicted the government.

In a statement on 17 March, the ABI said: “The Chancellor’s statement today is consistent with our statement this morning where we said in the event businesses have the right cover [i.e. cover for closure due to any infectious disease41], this type of notification could help make a claim. But, as the Chancellor acknowledged, the vast majority won’t have purchased extended cover and this remains unchanged.”

Further, it noted an 18 March statement by the insurer trade body, in which it welcomed the “clarification” from the government that “will help some of these policyholders claim if the other terms and conditions of the policy are met.”

Court case

Insurers named as defendants in the BI test case, which is intended to clarify whether specific policy wordings should pay out due to coronavirus-related disruption, are Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, RSA, QBE and Zurich.

However, the action is expected to have ramifications for at least 16 insurers including the participants.

Most insurers have argued, among other points, that policies were never intended to cover pandemics.

The FCA is named as the claimant in the case and is putting forward arguments on behalf of policyholders. Also involved in the action are the Hiscox Action Group and the Hospitality Insurance Group Action, which both filed their skeletons alongside the FCA.

The case is expected to run for eight days in front of two judges, Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Butcher, beginning 20 July.

