Aviva suspends Facebook ads amid hate speech row
The insurer is the latest large firm to pause advertising on the social media platform which has been accused of not doing enough to address hate speech.
Aviva confirmed that it has pulled advertising from Facebook as a campaign calling on firms to suspend advertising with the tech giant grows.
A spokesperson for the provider said: “We regularly review which social media platforms we use and have taken this moment to pause and reassess Aviva’s use of Facebook for advertising in the UK.”
The BBC reported that the insurer joined InterContinental Hotels in suspending its advertising.
Campaign
The move comes as a number of large advertisers joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign which has called on companies to pull advertising from Facebook in the month of July in order to force Facebook to take further action to prevent the spread of hate and extremism on the platform.
The site detailed: “On June 17th, we asked companies to act against hate and disinformation being spread by Facebook in our campaign, Stop Hate for Profit. We asked businesses to temporarily pause advertising on Facebook and Instagram in order to force Mark Zuckerberg [Facebook CEO] to address the effect that Facebook has had on our society.”
Firms
Organisations such as Adidas, Ben & Jerry’s, Coca Cola, Diageo and Ford, Pfizer and Unilever, among others, are listed as participating on the Stop Hate for Profit page.
However, despite confirming it has removed advertising for the time being Aviva is not on that list.
A Facebook spokesperson said: ”We invest billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe and continuously work with outside experts to review and update our policies. We’ve opened ourselves up to a civil rights audit, and we have banned 250 white supremacist organizations from Facebook and Instagram.
“The investments we have made in AI mean that we find nearly 90% of Hate Speech we action before users report it to us, while a recent EU report found Facebook assessed more hate speech reports in 24 hours than Twitter and YouTube. We know we have more work to do, and we’ll continue to work with civil rights groups, GARM, and other experts to develop even more tools, technology and policies to continue this fight.”
