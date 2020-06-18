Markel International ditches lines to focus on entertainment
The specialist insurer will no longer write personal accident or contingency insurance, partly due to the impact of Covid-19, with redundancies expected.
A number of staff at Markel International have entered a redundancy consultation following the insurer’s decision to reduce its personal accident, contingency and entertainment portfolio (PACE).
The provider declined to say how many people were affected.
Effective immediately the business will no longer be writing personal accident or contingency insurance.
The entertainment portfolio, which includes film, TV and advertising production coverage as well as theatrical business, will be moved to sit within the professional and financial risks (PFR) portfolio where the media errors and omissions (E&O) account resides.
This decision, which will also apply to its PACE portfolio across Asia, follows a strategic review, conducted in the context of both profitability and market outlook.
Markel confirmed that a period of consultation has been started with a number of individuals within the team.
Review
James Hastings, managing director of wholesale at Markel International, commented: “The performance, market dynamics and sector outlook for PACE have been part of a strategic review and with the addition of the impact of Covid-19, sadly we found that neither PA nor contingency were viable beyond this point.
“The entertainment portfolio will be well positioned to prosper alongside the media liability book within PFR, and under the management of David Sawyer who heads up the division.”
It is not believed that broker facing roles will be hit at this stage.
Markel Canada and Markel Spain, which both write personal accident from their respective regions under the national markets side of the business, will be unaffected by these changes, as well as Markel Global Reinsurance who will continue to write accident and health treaty business.
Markel is not the first provider to reconsider its portfolio recently.
Earlier this month RSA also confirmed a business line exit. Insurance Age revealed it would stop offering new business quotes and renewals for its e-traded single Commercial Vehicle Van and Business Car products from 1 September 2020.
In September last year MS AMlin also revealed it would exit nine commercial business lines.
