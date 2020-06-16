BI Test Case: Hiscox argues business hardship likely even without lockdown

Hiscox aims to compare Covid-19 economic hit to Sweden and ‘draconian’ UK in Financial Conduct Authority BI test case.

Hiscox could look to an analysis of the Covid-19 economic impact on Sweden versus the UK, which its counsel said has faced “draconian” lockdown measures, as a defence in the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case.

A claims management conference on the test case took place online today. In virtual attendance were representatives from eight insurers, FCA counsel Colin Edelman and Judge Butcher.

Sweden

Jonathan Gaisman QC, representing Hiscox, revealed the insurer will look to argue on the extent to which businesses would have faced an economic hit with or without lockdown measures, using the example of Sweden, which has not imposed similar measures.

Gaisman said: “The only relevance of this that we could see was that parties of insurance must have appreciated the possibility of a flu pandemic and therefore the parties to the contract in the present case must have been intended to cover them in the absence of an express exclusion.”

He added: “Somebody may argue in due course that if predictability is part of the background the right question may not be the predictability of a pandemic, but the predictability of the draconian measures taken by the UK government in response.

“Because without those measures any case that Hiscox’s insurance, and I speak only for Hiscox, was triggered would be somewhat ambitious.”

Relevance

Gaisman went on: “But if reliance is to be placed by the FCA on the prospective probability of a pandemic, such as the present, it must be no less relevant to point out that in the case of previous pandemics which have struck the UK and caused very significant levels of mortality, 80,000 in the case of the 1968 to 1969 pandemic [Hong Kong Flu], these were not accompanied by any sorts of government measures which have given rise to the types of insurance claims which are remotely comparable to the present.”

Gaisman continued: “It is a key plank as we understand it of the FCA’s case that the entire caucus of the government’s advice, guidance and regulation starting before closures and lockdown is to be regarded as what is to be called one single body of public authority intervention.”

Adding: “On that argument, there is no difference between that and subsequent orders of lockdown. Gaisman went on to question: “What would the situation have been but for the restrictions?”

“You can’t imagine a world merely without the restrictions but still with Covid. The two are inseparable. Obviously we are going to debate all this at the trial,” he said.

“One way may be to compare the situation in the UK with that in Sweden, for example. Sweden is a country that, as is common knowledge and a fact, has not imposed anything like the same mandatory restrictions on use and denials of access as have been [imposed] in the UK,”

Mandatory?

Gaisman described how, in Sweden, restaurants and businesses were not required to close down by the government. Nor were people required to stay at home.

“None of it is mandatory,” Gaisman said.

Despite this freedom, he argued, Swedish businesses have still suffered “significant losses”.

He continued: “If it were to be the case that reliable sources such as the Swedish Central Bank [said] that in spite of the absence of such restrictions, businesses in Sweden have suffered significant losses as part of a general contraction in economic activity it would be obviously unnecessary for the purposes of the test case to determine the percentages in fact of such diminution in activity.

“That might present to have a potential bearing on the argument [..] and it might therefore be said [..] that if businesses in a neighbouring European country in which there were no comparable restrictions suffered measurable losses despite the absence of any such restrictions, there is no reason in principle that perhaps some proportion of UK losses could not possibly be said to be caused by Covid alone.”

Evidence

Gaisman spoke as the regulator, judge and insurer representatives engaged on insurer positions on submissions of evidence of fact.

Gavin Kealey QC, representing MS Amlin and Ecclesiastical, confirmed one of his clients had evidence of fact submissions under “serious consideration.”

RSA counsel, David Turner QC, said that having previously disavowed providing such evidence, RSA is now considering “something slightly less exotic” than Hiscox’s submission, but would possibly looks at sector-specific impact.

Zurich too is considering submitting evidence of fact on the availability of specific pandemic insurance, it was confirmed.

Trial

The High Court test case is expected to proceed to a trial lasting eight days on 20 July, with insurer defences due by 24 June.

Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich are named as defendants in the test case, with the regulator having enlisted Colin Edelman QC to represent it on behalf of policyholders who contend their business interruption cover should pay out.

SMEs

The Financial Conduct announced a test case would take place following complaints from hundreds of businesses about non-payments of business interruption claims arising from Covid-19.

A range of insurers have been drawn into the dispute. The case has selected a number of specific wordings to assess with the intention to provide clarity on whether they are valid or not in a pandemic scenario.

The insurance sector has consistently argued that the majority of businesses did not buy cover that would be triggered by a pandemic.

One business pressure group, Hiscox Action Group elected not to wait for the outcome of the test case and instead served Hiscox with a £40m arbitration claim yesterday (15 June).

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.