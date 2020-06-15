British dentists questions wordings included in BI test case
The British Dental Association has written to the Financial Conduct Authority to highlight “questionable” wordings not included in the coronavirus BI test case.
The British Dental Association (BDA) has shared an open letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in which it sets out the issues the watchdog should consider as part of its business interruption test case.
The letter highlights that the work down by Brown Rudnick has shown that there are a number of policies with questionable wordings that are not included in the FCA’s test case
It also sets out what factors and issues the FCA should consider in the test case, in particular those pertinent to the BDA’s membership
Enforcement
Finally, the communication also asks the FCA about what enforcement action the FCA will be able to take with insurers who are not included in the test case.
Author Martin Woodrow (CEO of the BDA), stated: “At a time of crisis, dentists looked to their business interruption policies, held with multiple insurers, for coverage in these unfortunate circumstances and have been unfairly let down for the reasons we outline in this letter.”
He also argued that the deadlines set by the regulator did not allow members of the association to submit a response in time.
Woodrow wrote: “The FCA’s late intervention and the short time period in which the FCA gave policyholders to contribute any relevant material meant that we were unable to communicate all of the issues our members face by the 20 May 2020 deadline.”
Legal documents
Last week the regulator published documents highlighting that it would explore 19 wordings as part of the case.
Prior to that, the regulator had previously said that it was looking at 17 BI wordings that it could place before a court to decide the validity of BI claims arising from Covid-19.
The regulator highlighted that this list is “not exhaustive” and that it expects to publish a list of all relevant insurers and wordings that may be impacted by the test case in early July.
The test case has been launched to help find clarity on business interruption insurance policies for SMEs. Numerous businesses and associations have criticised a wide-range of insurers for their failure to pay out following the Covid-19 lockdown which forced many businesses to close.
Last week, the FCA also filed its particulars of claim, which attacks the argument posed by some insurers that their policies were never intended to cover pandemics.
Hiscox was the first provider to be criticised over its stance on BI payouts and a number of consumer action groups have formed to take action against the insurer. Aviva, QBE, RSA, Allianz, Axa and Zurich have also found themselves under fire.
The Hiscox Action Group is still pursuing its own case, while the Night Time Industries Association has said it will await the outcome of the test case.
