FCA turns focus to policy intention in Covid-19 BI battle

The regulator's particulars of claim for the test case stated that the defendants’ reasons for wordings are not relevant or admissible.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) particulars of claim (PoC) attacks the argument posed by some providers that their policies were never intended to pay out for pandemics.

In the particulars of claim for the approaching test case on the issue the watchdog argued: “The Defendants’ subjective intentions (or their reasons behind the design of the Wordings) is not relevant or admissible.”

It added: “This is particularly the case given that these policies are offered by the Defendants in a standard form to policyholders, and on which a large number of policyholders have policies. In construing the policies it is relevant that the Wordings are standard form and that the policyholders would be either predominantly, or at least to a material extent include, small and medium enterprises.”

The FCA has taken the position of policyholders to bring the case.

ABI

The Association of British Insurers has previously argued on behalf of its members that most business will not have bought cover that would protect them in the case of a pandemic. Insurers have also consistently argued that the majority of policies are not designed to cover for pandemic

A large number of SMEs have formed pressure groups to fight insurers over declinatures for business interruption cover. These include the Hiscox Action Group – which is still pursuing its own case – and the Night Time Industries Association which said it would await the outcome of the test case which was announced last month. Many claim that their policy wordings do not exclude pandemic cover and believe their policies are valid.

The FCA launched the test case to find out if policies should have been triggered following Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Exclusions

The PoC pointed out that some providers can and do exclude pandemic in their wordings for some policies.

It highlighted: “The Defendants elected not to adopt such exclusions in the Wordings in relation to the clauses relied upon in these proceedings.”

The FCA PoC also argued that the contra proferentem rule should be applied to ambiguous wordings.

The contra proferentem rule is a legal doctrine in contract law which states that any clause considered to be ambiguous should be interpreted against the interests of the party that created, introduced, or requested that a clause be included.

Reasons

On the various reasons for rebutting claims the FCA PoC stated: “The reasons given for denial do not justify denial.

“There are no general coverage arguments or exclusions that prevent cover for Covid-19 losses in any of the Wordings.”

The test case is set to be heard by a judge later in the year. The judge will decide if the arguments presented in the PoC are correct.

Insurers and MGAs named as defendants are; Arch Insurance (UK), Argenta Syndicate Management, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office, Hiscox Insurance Company, MS Amlin Underwriting, QBE UK, RSA UK, and Zurich Insurance.

