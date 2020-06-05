Mishcon advances on Hiscox and QBE in Covid-19 BI rows

The legal firm is pursuing a £52m claim against Hiscox and planning its own test cases and representing dentists in dispute with QBE.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya has taken the next step towards legal action against Hiscox on behalf of the 600+ SME members of the Hiscox Action Group over the insurer’s refusal to pay out on business interruption.

In addition it has also rounded on QBE and gained funding to pursue the insurer over unpaid BI claims to dental surgeries. The firm is now calling for more dental surgeries to join the collective action.

Mishcon has written to Hiscox Insurance on behalf of 397 Hiscox Action Group members saying that it intends to seek payment of £52m of unpaid business interruption claims plus additional claims and costs “caused by Hiscox unreasonable delay in settling these claims”.

In a statement Hiscox Action Group claimed Hiscox had previously told some policyholders that they would be covered for Covid-19 related closures only to renegade on this after 23rd March.

Tests

The legal firm is also planning its own ‘test cases’ to assess the validity of business interruption wordings having elected not to wait for the Financial Conduct Authority case which is assessing 17 wordings including a number from Hiscox and QBE.

A HAG spokesperson told Insurance Age: “The HAG gave a qualified welcome to the FCA action. However, the group notes that policyholders cannot join in this action, that individual claims are not going to be examined and that there is nothing to prevent insurers from appealing the outcome, potentially delaying a final decision by months or even years.

“The group will continue to pursue its own legal remedies in the belief that it may be able to get justice for its members more swiftly than the FCA.”

Richard Leedham, the Mishcon partner dealing with this action, says, “We have written to Hiscox Insurance outlining our case and proposing an expedited arbitration process if they do not accept our claim. This will involve a single arbitrator and a series of test cases to determine both the responsiveness of these policies and the quantum involved.”

Hiscox has repeatedly stated valid claims are being paid and reported an expected Covid-19 claims hit of $175m.

The Association of British Insurers has also indicated that the majority of SME BI claims in the UK are not valid for pandemic cover.

According to the group the figure of £52m is likely to grow and it noted under provisions of the Insurance Act, any insurer that unreasonably delays in settling claims can be liable for all the additional costs incurred.

Additional costs

Simon Ager, a member of the Hiscox Action Group steering committee, said: “Our claim is for both the original sums insured and the additional costs incurred because Hiscox has dragged its feet. This makes it very likely that the eventual claim will be much higher than the initial £52m figure.”

A Hiscox spokesperson responded: “We can confirm that we have received a letter on behalf of a group of policyholders with UK property insurance policies. We shall carefully consider their proposals and respond accordingly.

“As we have said before, we do understand these are difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly. We also welcome all steps to expedite resolution of any dispute, which is why we have agreed to participate in the FCA’s expedited court-based process, and we will work with all parties to achieve this.”

QBE

In terms of Mishcon’s QBE proceedings the law firm said it received agreement in principle from an “experienced and well-capitalised litigation funder” to fund a group claim against QBE for dental practices who have suffered business interruption losses relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mishcon is working with a specialist insurance counsel, Jeffrey Gruder QC of Essex Court Chambers; they believe that claims under the QBE dental practice policies are ripe for challenge.

Notifiable disease

Sonia Campbell, partner and head of the insurance disputes practice at Mishcon de Reya, commented: “The issue for dentists is similar in many ways to that experienced by the other businesses whom we also advise.

“Dental practice owners responsibly insured themselves against the risk of financial losses, including from notifiable diseases and yet, just like those in other trades, soon learned that their claims have been rejected. Practice owners provide an invaluable service to patients in their local communities. We hope by supporting dental practices we can help them restore their vital businesses to full health.”

Mishcon is calling for dental surgeries with business Interruption insurance policies insured by QBE (Office Insurance Policy) to join the collective action by 19 June.

QBE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.