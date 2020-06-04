Redundancies for Markerstudy after pay cut row

The provider has blamed the impact of Covid-19 for the job cuts which follow reports of staff being forced to take pay cuts.

Markerstudy has confirmed it is making a series of redundancies due to the effect of coronavirus on the business.

The insurer, which also has a leisure business, declined to confirm how many staff were affected or say which areas of the organisation would be worst hit but it is believed around 478 jobs could be hit.

The business employs around 3,000 staff. Reports suggest that 1,000 staff have already been furloughed.

A spokesperson commented: “Within a matter of weeks Covid-19 had made a huge impact on our organisation, which includes leisure and hospitality in addition to insurance and associated businesses. Markerstudy sought support from the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, allowing us to retain employees at that time who would otherwise potentially have been at risk.

“Markerstudy has worked with staff to try and minimise, insofar as possible, the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic on every area of our business, but despite all our efforts, it has continued to impact our Group resulting in changes to our business models and the necessity to embark on a redundancy consultation exercise.

“Sadly, Markerstudy has not been alone in having to consider all available options and take immediate action. As we have now announced the proposal for a redundancy programme with employees, it is not appropriate for us to comment further.”

Pay row

A report in The Guardian last month highlighted that Markerstudy, which owns brands including Auto Windscreens, enacted pay cuts of 20% on staff. According to that report 3% of staff did not agree to the reductions.

Markerstudy declined to respond to questions about the pay cuts.

It has been a turbulent time for the organisation.

Commercial

In January it was forced to stop accepting new commercial business after its provider Qatar Insurance Company asked it to seek alternative capacity for commercial lines.

In January 2019 Markerstudy also agreed a £185m deal to by the underwriting business of Co-op Insurance.

That deal has still not got over the line.

A spokesperson for the Co-op confirmed to Insurance Age that no Co-op staff were affected by the redundancies.

In November last year, the firm agreed a deal with QIC ahead of a £240m+ loan repayment deadline on 1 December.

This followed reports that Markerstudy owed QIC £217.3m plus interest after the backer had chosen not to reinvest in the business. Qatar Re, owned by QIC, bought Markerstudy’s Gibraltarian businesses for £107.8m in January 2018.

The deal included Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance.

