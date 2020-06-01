Former MP Amber Rudd joins ‘Pan Re’ committee alongside series of industry big hitters

Aon’s Julie Page and Marsh’s Chris Lay are to lead the distribution working group as Jon Dye also joins the Stephen Catlin-led organisation.

Pandemic Re has announced the formation of a project committee and six working groups with the aim of improving how the insurance sector can respond better to future pandemics.

The six working groups are:

Customer engagement and distribution – led by Aon UK CEO Julie Page eith Marsh UK & Ireland CEO Chris Lay as deputy

Pool Re Modelling and data – led by Paul Jardine, chairman of Asta and Chaucer

Scheme structure and operating models – led by Michael Dawson Nuclear Insurance

Pandemic preparedness and mitigation – led by William Marcoux, senior corporate lawyer

Legal regulatory and government affairs – led by Amber Rudd former Home Secretary

Michael Dawson will chair the Project Committee and liaise with the Steering Group. The Project Committee will include the Working Group leaders, above, and Martin Hattrell (formerly senior corporate lawyer at Slaughter and May).

According to a statement from the organisation the working groups are being populated by a balanced and diverse group of industry experts and each has a significant workstream to undertake with pre-determined areas of responsibility.

Lloyd’s

Over 50 representatives from leading insurance brokers, insurers and reinsurers, management consultants, data modelers, the medical profession and academia have been allocated to work streams and a further 65 have volunteered their or their organisation’s help. The Corporation of Lloyd’s has agreed to provide resources to two of the work streams.

The organisation was set up in April with Convex-founder Stephen Catlin at the helm of a steering group following a raft of criticism about how the insurance sector had acted following claims arising from the coronavirus crisis.

Jon Dye, chairman of ABI and CEO of Allianz Insurance, has agreed to join the steering group. Chaired by Stephen Catlin (Chairman and CEO, Convex) other members of the group include : Maurice Tulloch (CEO, Aviva), Stephen Hester (CEO, RSA), Julian Enoizi (CEO, Pool Re), Nick Frankland (UK CEO Reinsurance Solutions, Aon), James Nash (CEO, International, Guy Carpenter) and James Kent (CEO, Willis Re).

Progress

Stephen Catlin, chairman, said: “The Steering Committee has made considerable progress by identifying working groups and business leaders to direct them as well as helping to determine the detailed activities for each work stream. I would like to thank all these volunteers for giving their time to this project.”

Michael Dawson, chairman of the project committee, added: “We have a significant task ahead although we have received enormous levels of industry support. The insurance industry is collaborative by nature and with this highly experienced group, we hope to be able to deliver a structure in a relatively short time frame.”

