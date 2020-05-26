Axa to pay French Covid-19 BI claims after court ruling – reports

Updated: The insurer will pay out to restaurants following a court decision that it must pay one owner two months worth of coronavirus-related cover.

Axa has agreed to pay coronavirus claims to some policyholders in France with restaurants.

Reuters reported that following a court ruling in Paris that Axa should pay one policyholder for two months of cover amid the Covid-19 pandemic the insurer has agreed to pay out on further claims where the policy wordings are similar to those involved in the original court case.

CEO Thomas Buberl said the provider would pay a “substantial part of these contracts” and “do it quickly”.

According to Buberl the contracts represent less than 10% of its restaurant book in France.

In an interview with French radio Buberl commented: “There are a few contracts…that are ambiguous in their interpretation of this pandemic. From the outset, we clearly sought dialogue to find solutions, and I myself was in the field, I had a lot of contact with customers, but these contracts represent less than 10% of the contracts with restaurant owners and I am very confident that we will find a solution.”

Ambiguous

He acknowledged ambiguity in some of the wordings: “The ambiguity is the question ‘is the pandemic covered or not’ and this ambiguity, we cannot always foresee everything in history, it concerns less than 10% of our contracts and we clearly chose dialogue. I am confident that we will find a solution because we want to compensate a substantial part of these contracts.”

Buberl explained that insurance is a collective designed to help the few.

“The case of salmonella for example, where a restaurant is affected, is clearly covered, because that’s the spirit of the insurance; if someone suffers, the collective helps. In the case of a pandemic, where several restaurants in the same area are closed, this guarantee does not apply, because we are talking about a systemic case where everyone is affected.”

He also pointed to how insurers have been helping society through the pandemic highlighting Axa’s donation of face masks and its repatriation of French nationals. In addition he flagged that Axa is giving 500m Euros to French SMEs in order to provide Covid-19 support.

UK

The ruling may give some hope to the number of business groups that have formed to fight UK insurers in court over their business interruption stance during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw many firms forced to close their doors for the duration of the lockdown.

Insurance Age has contacted Axa for further comment.

Last week law firm Edwin Coe said it would represent the Hiscox Business Interruption Group to fight BI rejections from both Hiscox and RSA.

Earlier this month, Edwin Coe also teamed up with Harris Balcombe in spearheading claims for BI losses against Allianz Insurance under its Resilience MD&BI policy wording.

Funding

Hiscox is also under fire from another consumer action group, the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), which is being represented by Mishcon de Reya and is supported by Harbour Litigation Funding to take its case to court. The pressure group represents more than 400 SMEs with up to £40m in claims between them and is set to launch an arbitration claim against the provider.

RSA is also facing legal action from separate groups, including a number of businesses in the childcare provision sector as well as a group of firms working in the self-catering accommodation market.

A number of providers are currently facing litigation for refusing to pay out coronavirus-related claims, including Aviva and QBE, Axa and Zurich.

The Financial Conduct Authority has also developed a test case in order to find clarity on a number of BI wordings as the dispute in the UK hots up. Insurers have repeatedly stated that many SME BI claims are not valid for pandemic.

