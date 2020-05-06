Covid-19: Allianz latest insurer in legal BI firing line

Edwin Coe is representing a group of businesses with the insurer’s Resilience policy wording.

Specialist insurance lawyers Edwin Coe is teaming up with Harris Balcombe in spearheading claims for business interruption losses against Allianz Insurance under its Resilience MD&BI policy wording.

According to Edwin Coe partner, Michael Whitton, a few businesses have joined forced to challenge the decision. He called for other businesses with the same Resilience MD&BI policy wording to get in touch and join the action.

Fanciful

He commented: “This Allianz policy insures business interruption loss caused by interruption or interference to the insured’s business as a result of a Notifiable Disease occurring within the vicinity of an insured location. It would strike me as fanciful to suggest, as Allianz do, that cover would only be provided in the event that the loss occurred in the vicinity but not beyond thereby ruling out a pandemic.

“That’s not what the policy says. If this policy wording doesn’t give rise to an entitlement to an indemnity in relation to business interruption losses resulting from the Covid-19 shut down, I don’t know what policy wording does.”

Insurers

Allianz is the latest insurer to find itself under attack over its BI stance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hiscox is under pressure from two collectives, the Hiscox Action Group and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) over its refusal to pay out. It has denied its policies cover UK SMEs for pandemic.

In addition QBE is also in the sights of legal firm Fieldfisher.

RSA is also under attack from a group of businesses in the childcare space. In addition, RSA is facing potential legal action from a group of businesses working in the self-catering accommodation market, as reported by sister title Post.

The industry’s response to business interruption has been criticised widely and the reputation of the market is “getting hammered” according to stakeholders.

Whitton said he was not considering linking up with any of the other pressure groups.

The Financial Conduct Authority resolved to get legal advice on BI wordings last week in order to resolve uncertainty around business interruption cover.

Payments

An Allianz spokesperson stated: “We are unable to comment on individual cases but where our policies provide elements of cover that respond to Covid-19 we have already made over 200 interim and final settlement payments.

“We continue to resolve claims in accordance with the FCA’s guidance but regrettably many businesses will not have purchased cover that will enable them to claim on their insurance.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.