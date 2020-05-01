Brokers under threat in Covid-19 BI dispute

Experts have warned that business interruption could be “the next PPI for brokers “as FCA seeks legal clarity on BI wordings.

The rapidly moving dispute between SME businesses and insurers moved further today (1 May) following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) announcement that it is seeking legal advice over business interruption wordings.

Experts have warned brokers could find themselves in the firing line where there is a gap between what customers understand their policy covers and what it actually is valid for.

The regulator issued a trio of announcements today, the first on BI and one looking at the value of insurance products amid Covid-19 and additionally published guidelines on how financial providers could help customers in financial distress due to the coronavirus.

Brokers will need to prove a proper BI assessment happened when sales took place.

Records

Branko Bjelobaba, MD of compliance firm Branko, warned: “This will impose a lot of stress on brokers who will need to ensure that the sales that have been made included a proper assessment of a client’s demands and needs and a detailed explanation as to why the proposed policy met those (as per IDD/ICOBS).”

The FCA document detailed that in some cases where there is no cover provided under the policy, there is a gap between firms’ and customers’ understanding of what they thought was covered by the policy.

If the BI cover provided is not consistent with what the customer requested or instructed, or with what the customer was informed was being provided, then customers may raise these concerns as a complaint with their insurer or intermediary. Some customers may also believe they have been mis-sold their BI policy by their insurer or intermediary.

Doubts

He continued: “I seriously doubt many clients would have expressed a wish for pandemic cover and whether brokers would ordinarily have even considered this on behalf of their clients assuming cover was available.”

He urged brokers, who are already extremely busy following the emergence of Covid-19, to check their files and assure themselves that detailed explanations were shared with clients on BI policies when they were sold.

He added: “Now is the time to pull out those files and assure yourself what did happen as this could be the next PPI for insurance brokers. In addition, if professional indemnity insurers exclude Covid-19 advice cover post renewal, and the policy is written on a claims made basis, brokers’ financial viability will be at risk as the policy won’t cover them.”

A number of insurers are already in the firing line after denying Covid-19 BI claims with Hiscox taking the brunt of the action. Other insurers including RSA and QBE have found themselves in the legal crosshairs.

Gap in understanding

Mike Cranny, MD of Create Solutions, said “business interruption is always a problem as policies are very complicated” therefore knowledge gaps can be common even when a broker has done a good job.

It is a challenge for brokers to explain every eventuality regarding business interruption due to the high number of exclusions and clauses.

Cranny explained: “A broker, if they have technical knowledge, can just about understand what is and is not covered but you still rely on the interpretation of the claims team.

“Customers do not have a cat in hell’s chance of understanding.”

Danger

He warned that brokers could find themselves at risk if a customer raises a complaint against them and highlights other, more effective policies, were available when they purchased insurance.

SMEs are also able to make complaints via the Financial Ombudsman which, Cranny speculated, may be more effective than taking the legal route.

Vulnerable

In addition, he flagged that the regulator now considers that small and micro-businesses can be considered as vulnerable customers and complaints by them should be treated as such.

Bjelobaba added: “Some customers may believe they have been mis-sold their BI policy by their insurer or intermediary.

“Where this is the case, customers can make a complaint if they are not satisfied with the product they have purchased or the outcome of their claim, and if they remain unsatisfied they can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service.”

Welcome

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) welcomed the announcement that the watchdog intends to obtain a court declaration to resolve contractual uncertainty in BI cover.

Biba commented: “Our members have serious concerns for their clients and their ability to recover from this situation and we have been working to help members resolve these issues. This intervention from the regulator to create certainty for many customers making BI claims , and the basis on which firms are making decisions on claims is a step in the right direction.

“The FCA has indicated that customers may still access the Financial Ombudsman or the courts if they qualify and wish to do so.

“It is our view that this action by the FCA will help to resolve issues for businesses and we urge the market to engage with this resolution activity.”

ABI

The Association of British Insurance, which previously found itself under fire for its messaging to the public around BI, also responded to the news.

Huw Evans, ABI director general, commented: “This is a welcome step from the FCA and insurers will look to work closely with the regulator to make this process a success.

“Although the vast majority of business interruption policies do not cover pandemics and the Government has confirmed it will not seek to retrospectively amend contracts, we support any process that will provide clarity and certainty for the minority of customers who are disputing whether they should be covered.

“For valid claims, leading ABI members have agreed a set of claims handling principles to ensure speedy processing, including interim payments.”

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) also welcomed the FCA move on BI.

Matt Connell, director of policy and public affairs for the CII, said: “The FCA’s decision to test the wording of certain business interruption contracts in court is preferable to a disorderly and potentially lengthy series of test cases that are less likely to reach a comprehensive and definitive solution.”

Those working for businesses attacking insurers greeted the announcement cautiously.

Legal

Simon Sloane, of legal firm Fieldfisher, who represents a number of businesses fighting insurers over BI, commented: “The FCA’s belated action should be cautiously welcomed by UK businesses.

“However, it is critical for the credibility of both the FCA and the insurance industry that all appropriate legal issues are included in any test actions and that this does not merely become a tool for insurers to deny further claims.

”The form of the declarations sought must not be too broadly drafted as, for example, a general declaration as to whether pandemics are covered, will only harm policyholders’ claims.

”We hope the FCA will work with us and our clients to ensure that all relevant legal issues are properly considered and argued before the courts, to ensure all coverage triggers and quantum principles are properly dealt with.”

Action

Looking at the trio of announcements as a whole, Cranny warned brokers that they must be proactive in responding to the FCA guidelines.

If brokers do nothing they could find themselves at risk. He also suggested more compliance would be produced next week when experts had been able to dig into the detail of the announcements further. What he could guarantee is that the measures will add to workloads.

“It will create extra work for brokers,” he noted.

Documentation

He explained that the important thing for brokers to do was properly consider and document all discussions they have around these guidelines and come to a decision about how best to operate them in a way that is fair for the customer.

As an example he gave motor add-ons, many of which would not be used during the lockdown.

He detailed: “Motor customers might not need add-on cover now. If you just delete this you would not get any money back. What they [the FCA] are asking you to do is formally consider these things.

“Have a board meeting with this on the agenda, come to a decision, and document it.”

In cases where lockdown has affected the value of insurers he also encouraged brokers to write to insurers to see what they were doing or offer customers a discount on renewals.

He added: “You can’t just read it and ignore. Keep a record.”

