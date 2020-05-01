LV offers premium refunds of between £20 - £50 to motor customers

The proportional refunds for customers in distress follows Admiral's flat £25 payment but broker customers are not included in the £30m LV has set aside for rebates.

LV GI has today (1 May) announced that it’s making £30m available to its direct car and motorbike insurance customers through its Green Heart Support to help those who are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of coronavirus.

The money is being made available due to the savings that LV GI expects to make as a result of reduced claims during the lockdown, and represents around a third of the company’s profits from 2019.

Refunds of between £20 - £50 per customer will be made with the amount given proportional to the premium paid.

Unlike the recently announced £25 Admiral rebate the payments are not being made automatically to all customers.

Eligible customers include those who:

Have not yet received the 80% payment scheme from their employer or;

Are self-employed and are unable to work or trade because of coronavirus, and haven’t yet received the 80% payment scheme via the government or;

Were made unemployed at any point after 1 March 2020.

Customers who would like to request support should visit the LV website.

Brokers

Broker customers have been left out of the £30m assigned for this purpose.

According to LV GI this decision was reached because it feels brokers own the customer. There is no detail on a figure set aside to help broker customers but LV said it was already working with intermediaries to support car and bike policyholders.

For broker customers the provider said it is doing the following:

Supporting customers who have recently become temporarily unemployed

Extending use free of charge

Waiving excesses on claims for those who have been hardest hit financially

It has already extended use for all customers to Class 1 business use, allowing them to travel to more than one place of work, or commute to work where they usually use public transport, if working patterns change due to Covid-19

Supporting brokers and their customers on individual cases, ensuring LV gives the help where it is needed most.

Concerned

Steve Treloar, chief executive of LV GI said: “Right now, there are millions of families across the UK who are facing unforeseen pressures on their finances as a result of coronavirus. Our research shows that a third of people with motor insurance are currently concerned that they will struggle to pay bills such as insurance premiums over the next three to six months with 1 in 10 saying they are very concerned at their ability to do so.

“So, we believe it’s vital and the right thing to do to concentrate the additional financial support we can offer on those who are really struggling.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about the best way to help customers and this enables us to give between £20 - £50, which to some families will make a real difference. In taking this approach, we can do more for those who need help the most.”

LV GI has been trialling this support in its call centre since Wednesday.

Action

In addition, the provider said it has been working with all customers to reduce premiums by temporarily changing the cover they have, such as reducing mileage or changing the cover to fire and theft if a customer doesn’t intend to use their car at this time.

LV GI is also not charging administration or cancellation fees and is waiving excesses on claims for the hardest hit financially, as well as offering free enhancements to cover for customers who are NHS and key workers.

Last week, LV outlined some of the work it was doing to support customers and communities as part of its Green Heart initiative which included donations to charities and encouraging employees to become pen friends to people in care homes.

Within the company it has also announced that no one will be furloughed and, irrespective of whether they’re able to work from home or not, and they will receive 100% pay.

