Covid-19: Should all motor customers get a rebate?
Major insurers including Axa, Aviva, Ageas, LV and Zurich respond on automatic rebates as motor disrupters say the Admiral £25 move does not go far enough and questions are raised about the gesture.
Insurers and brokers have shared a lukewarm response to the automatic rebate of £25 per customer – collectively £110m - by provider Admiral announced last week.
One senior industry broker questioned the motives of the group.
“It is an interesting move. To my mind they do not have a huge reputation for customer altruism. It makes me wonder why they are doing it.”
He added: “It looks like they are trying to get good news stories.”
The broker, who declined to be named continued: “£25 is not really much to a young driver with a high premium. It should be proportionate to the cost of the premium.”
Motor disrupters have been pressurising traditional providers to give back premium to customers while vehicles are used less during lockdown.
Out of pocket
By Miles founder James Blackham commented: “While Admiral, one of the UK’s biggest insurers, taking action and issuing partial car insurance refunds automatically to its customers in lockdown is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough.
“We’ve calculated that over a two month lockdown, drivers could be between £35 to £58 out of pocket, for each car they own. It’s not nearly enough and doesn’t fairly reflect the impact on claims that lockdown is having. It’s a shame, too, that the refund won’t be processed until the end of May, as people really need every penny right now - so it’s frustrating that they have to wait months for it.”
Fair
Cuvva’s founder Freddy McNamara echoed that the move was going the right way but added: “A one month premium holiday split over the months of April and May would more accurately reflect motor usage during lockdown and extended periods of isolation.
“Motor insurance incumbents could make as much as £1bn in profits from a reduction in claims of up to 50%. It’s only fair that those funds are returned to customers automatically, in line with individual policies.”
Personal lines brokers also said they were playing their part to help customers.
Asked if it was planning similar automatic rebates a Hastings spokesperson flagged that the business had already taken a number of actions to support customers developing a package worth £9m.
She said: “Our focus has been, and continues to be, to do the right thing for colleagues and policyholders and our communities during Covid-19.
“In addition to charity and colleague actions, we have already passed on a number of benefits to customers, including price reductions and fee waivers, and financial support for those with payment difficulties, and provided extra help and benefits for NHS and care workers including free breakdown.”
However, further action may be taken in the future. She added: “We do intend to pass further benefits back to customers and will communicate more on this as soon as we have firmed up our plans.”
Savings
The AA said it was committed, as a broker, to getting customers the best deal and expected savings while the lockdown was in place.
A spokesperson detailed: “We act as a broker rather than an insurer so we always shop around and search for the best price for customers at renewal and expect fewer crashes during lockdown to enable savings at that point.
“Our aim is to get the best deal at renewal and we continue to do that. If insurers reduce prices these reductions will be reflected in our premiums.”
While stopping short of returning premium Atlanta Group outlined a number of actions the Ardonagh Group broker, which includes Autonet, Swinton and Carole Nash, has done.
Ian Donaldson, CEO of Atlanta, commented: “As of today, we have either waived fees, moved payment dates or granted payment holidays for more than 4,000 customers.
“We’ve made it policy that we do not expect or require customers to let us know about change of use to their vehicle should they be undertaking essential volunteering duties.”
The business is also negotiating with providers over rates.
Renewals
Donaldson continued: “We are holding renewal prices for three months whilst in the background we continue to negotiate with insurers so that rates can be held. This is also enabling us to offer discounts on anywhere between 5% and 15% at point of renewal.”
A-Plan CEO, Carl Shuker, said he felt that the rebate offered by Admiral should reflect what people paid for their premium.
He urged the sector to take learnings from the financial crash of 2008 which saw people rated on their last occupation and there was forbearance on premium finance.
Supply
Shuker suggested that the longer term impacts of the coronavirus on motor were yet to be seen with the potential for supply chains, for example for parts, to be hit which could mean repair costs may go up.
He said A-Plan was supporting the communities around its branch locations by encouraging staff to nominate ‘local heroes’ helping throughout the Covid-19 crisis. The firm is donating 40 vouchers of £200 to be given to those ‘local heroes’.
Insurers that responded to the Insurance Age questions stated:
Insurers were asked if they intended to follow Admiral and implement automatic motor rebates.
Most insisted they had already put in place measures to help customers financially but few specified if automatic rebates were part of their plans.
Zurich: “We are assessing our customer response to the Covid-19 situation on an ongoing basis, including the impact of an additional three-week lockdown.
“We have already introduced a support package of flexibility for customers across a number of our products, including Motor, and will continue to consider further options.“
Ageas: “In these unprecedented times, we’re continuously reviewing our customer proposition to ensure we can reasonably adapt to best meet their needs.
“In anticipation of customers travelling less, we can confirm that we have already reduced our pricing to reflect the current situation.
“The lockdown has had a varied impact on our product lines. While motor claims frequencies have reduced, there are also a number of unknown variables such as how long we expect to be in lockdown, what impact this will have on travel habits when we return to normality, and whether there is a lag in personal injury claims. We continue to work with industry bodies and our intermediated distribution channel so that, when we have a more informed view on the situation, we will be in a better position to consider fair options for our customers.
“Other actions we are taking include extending free breakdown cover to our direct customers who work for the NHS, and where a customer is a key worker (as defined by the UK government) and they need to travel to different locations, they don’t need to worry about changing their car insurance. And where a customer is helping their community by volunteering to deliver food or medicines, they do not need to extend their cover.”
Axa (backers of By Miles): “Drivers on both By Miles and other Axa policies can currently benefit from more flexible cancellation policies during this difficult time, and we’re finding ways to support financially vulnerable policyholders who may be struggling to pay their bills.
“We’re also doing our bit to support key NHS workers and volunteers by automatically upgrading their cover to include using their cars to transport patients or delivering food or medicine, for example, as well as prioritising vehicle repairs and services to get them back on the road fast.”
Aviva: “We have launched a package of measures aimed at supporting our customers, our key workers and our communities.
“For customers who are driving significantly less, they are able to review their annual mileage and make changes to this if they feel it will be significantly reduced. Customers who pay monthly may have their outstanding premium reduced, while annual customers may receive a refund.
“Other measures we have introduced include:
- Providing up to 3 months of payment deferrals for those experiencing severe financial hardship as a result of coronavirus
- Free breakdown assistance for NHS workers, and enhanced home and motor insurance for NHS workers that are Aviva customers
- Extended home and motor insurance cover to support the changes customers are needing to make such as working from home or alternative commuting arrangements
- We have also donated a total of £15m to NHS Charities Together and the British Red Cross to support those on the front line, and to sure the most vulnerable get the right support
“We will continue to find ways to help as the situation unfolds.”
LV: ”We know these are challenging times for many families across the UK and for those facing financial hardship we’re trying to work with them individually to do everything we can to help.
“This includes finding ways to help customers reduce premiums by temporarily changing the cover our customers have, such as reducing mileage or changing the cover to fire and theft if a customer doesn’t intend to use their car at all. For those hit the hardest, we’re also not charging for admin or cancellations and waiving excesses on claims, as well as offering free enhancements to cover for customers who are NHS and key workers.
“A couple of years ago we created Green Heart Support, an initiative available to our customers which is designed to help give people a little boost at difficult times.
“The way it works is that our employees can nominate a customer who is going through a particularly tough time and could do with a little extra support and often a hamper, food package or voucher is sent to them. Given the particularly challenging times we find ourselves in, we’re actively encouraging our employees to nominate customers even more.
“In addition to Green Heart Support, we’ve also launched an initiative called the Green Heart Difference whereby our people can support our local communities by becoming a pen-friend with people in local care homes, donating to the Trussell Trust - which LV will match - to support the vital work of food banks around the country, donating to the Big Issue or joining the national call for NHS volunteers. We’ve also given the Royal College of Nurses a donation of £85,000 as they’re one of our key partners.
“Alongside supporting our customers, it’s vital that we do the right thing by our people and our suppliers, as they are the ecosystem that provides a service to our customers. We’ve made a firm commitment to our people that no one will be furloughed and irrespective of whether they’re able to work or not they will also receive 100% pay.
“Some of our key suppliers, including bodyshops, breakdown recovery agents and home contractors have also been hit hard, which is why we’ve increased the amount we pay them in the hope it can help them weather the financial difficulties caused by the crisis.”
