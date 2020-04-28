Covid-19: Should all motor customers get a rebate?

Major insurers including Axa, Aviva, Ageas, LV and Zurich respond on automatic rebates as motor disrupters say the Admiral £25 move does not go far enough and questions are raised about the gesture.

Insurers and brokers have shared a lukewarm response to the automatic rebate of £25 per customer – collectively £110m - by provider Admiral announced last week.

One senior industry broker questioned the motives of the group.

“It is an interesting move. To my mind they do not have a huge reputation for customer altruism. It makes me wonder why they are doing it.”

He added: “It looks like they are trying to get good news stories.”

The broker, who declined to be named continued: “£25 is not really much to a young driver with a high premium. It should be proportionate to the cost of the premium.”

Motor disrupters have been pressurising traditional providers to give back premium to customers while vehicles are used less during lockdown.

Out of pocket

By Miles founder James Blackham commented: “While Admiral, one of the UK’s biggest insurers, taking action and issuing partial car insurance refunds automatically to its customers in lockdown is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough.

“We’ve calculated that over a two month lockdown, drivers could be between £35 to £58 out of pocket, for each car they own. It’s not nearly enough and doesn’t fairly reflect the impact on claims that lockdown is having. It’s a shame, too, that the refund won’t be processed until the end of May, as people really need every penny right now - so it’s frustrating that they have to wait months for it.”

Fair

Cuvva’s founder Freddy McNamara echoed that the move was going the right way but added: “A one month premium holiday split over the months of April and May would more accurately reflect motor usage during lockdown and extended periods of isolation.

“Motor insurance incumbents could make as much as £1bn in profits from a reduction in claims of up to 50%. It’s only fair that those funds are returned to customers automatically, in line with individual policies.”

Personal lines brokers also said they were playing their part to help customers.

Asked if it was planning similar automatic rebates a Hastings spokesperson flagged that the business had already taken a number of actions to support customers developing a package worth £9m.

She said: “Our focus has been, and continues to be, to do the right thing for colleagues and policyholders and our communities during Covid-19.

“In addition to charity and colleague actions, we have already passed on a number of benefits to customers, including price reductions and fee waivers, and financial support for those with payment difficulties, and provided extra help and benefits for NHS and care workers including free breakdown.”

However, further action may be taken in the future. She added: “We do intend to pass further benefits back to customers and will communicate more on this as soon as we have firmed up our plans.”

Savings

The AA said it was committed, as a broker, to getting customers the best deal and expected savings while the lockdown was in place.

A spokesperson detailed: “We act as a broker rather than an insurer so we always shop around and search for the best price for customers at renewal and expect fewer crashes during lockdown to enable savings at that point.

“Our aim is to get the best deal at renewal and we continue to do that. If insurers reduce prices these reductions will be reflected in our premiums.”

While stopping short of returning premium Atlanta Group outlined a number of actions the Ardonagh Group broker, which includes Autonet, Swinton and Carole Nash, has done.

Ian Donaldson, CEO of Atlanta, commented: “As of today, we have either waived fees, moved payment dates or granted payment holidays for more than 4,000 customers.

“We’ve made it policy that we do not expect or require customers to let us know about change of use to their vehicle should they be undertaking essential volunteering duties.”

The business is also negotiating with providers over rates.

Renewals

Donaldson continued: “We are holding renewal prices for three months whilst in the background we continue to negotiate with insurers so that rates can be held. This is also enabling us to offer discounts on anywhere between 5% and 15% at point of renewal.”

A-Plan CEO, Carl Shuker, said he felt that the rebate offered by Admiral should reflect what people paid for their premium.

He urged the sector to take learnings from the financial crash of 2008 which saw people rated on their last occupation and there was forbearance on premium finance.

Supply

Shuker suggested that the longer term impacts of the coronavirus on motor were yet to be seen with the potential for supply chains, for example for parts, to be hit which could mean repair costs may go up.

He said A-Plan was supporting the communities around its branch locations by encouraging staff to nominate ‘local heroes’ helping throughout the Covid-19 crisis. The firm is donating 40 vouchers of £200 to be given to those ‘local heroes’.