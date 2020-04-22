Hiscox expects $175m Covid-19 payout
Hiscox, which is currently in dispute with a group of firms over BI, said it is actively settling claims for event cancellation and abandonment, media and entertainment and travel.
Hiscox has confirmed that it expects to pay net claims of $150m in the six months from March 2020 as a result of Covid-19.
It further detailed that, if the lockdown restrictions on travel and mass gatherings go beyond six months it expects to add $25m to the total taking it to $175m.
The provider is under attack from a consortium of companies, the Hiscox Action Group, over its insistence that their BI policies do not cover the current pandemic.
It reiterated that its commercial policies for SMEs do not provide business interruption in the UK under the current circumstances.
Not covered
The provider stated: “Hiscox is also receiving claims as a result of economic losses following government action to stop the spread of Covid-19. Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s core small commercial package policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.”
It continued: “A number of UK policyholders have disputed the application of their policy in relation to business interruption. Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is determined to help provide greater certainty for customers.
“As a priority it will therefore work with the UK insurance industry, its regulators and its customers to seek means of expediting resolution through the range of independent mechanisms available.”
Negligible
The insurer reiterated that it believes its business interruption exposure to Covid-19 is limited in Hiscox Europe and it has negligible exposure in Hiscox USA.
It also re-stated that Hiscox UK and Hiscox Europe have a substantial catastrophe reinsurance programme.
The provider added: “Hiscox’s capital, liquidity and funding positions remain robust and the Group remains operationally strong in the face of unprecedented global uncertainty presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Hiscox expects this uncertainty and consequent capital contraction to influence rates across wholesale and reinsurance markets.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Admiral becomes first UK provider to offer pandemic rebate
- Covid-19: Celebrity chef joins firms attacking Hiscox over BI cover
- Axa XL reveals global restructure
- Covid-19: Legal firm calls for joint govt and industry BI recovery plan
- Covid-19: Hiscox hits back amid BI dispute
- Covid-19: Stephen Catlin heads up industry steering group on pandemic response
- Covid-19: Insurers clarify stance on Coronavirus cover