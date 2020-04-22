Hiscox expects $175m Covid-19 payout

Hiscox, which is currently in dispute with a group of firms over BI, said it is actively settling claims for event cancellation and abandonment, media and entertainment and travel.

Hiscox has confirmed that it expects to pay net claims of $150m in the six months from March 2020 as a result of Covid-19.

It further detailed that, if the lockdown restrictions on travel and mass gatherings go beyond six months it expects to add $25m to the total taking it to $175m.

The provider is under attack from a consortium of companies, the Hiscox Action Group, over its insistence that their BI policies do not cover the current pandemic.

It reiterated that its commercial policies for SMEs do not provide business interruption in the UK under the current circumstances.

Not covered

The provider stated: “Hiscox is also receiving claims as a result of economic losses following government action to stop the spread of Covid-19. Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s core small commercial package policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.”

It continued: “A number of UK policyholders have disputed the application of their policy in relation to business interruption. Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is determined to help provide greater certainty for customers.

“As a priority it will therefore work with the UK insurance industry, its regulators and its customers to seek means of expediting resolution through the range of independent mechanisms available.”

Negligible

The insurer reiterated that it believes its business interruption exposure to Covid-19 is limited in Hiscox Europe and it has negligible exposure in Hiscox USA.

It also re-stated that Hiscox UK and Hiscox Europe have a substantial catastrophe reinsurance programme.

The provider added: “Hiscox’s capital, liquidity and funding positions remain robust and the Group remains operationally strong in the face of unprecedented global uncertainty presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hiscox expects this uncertainty and consequent capital contraction to influence rates across wholesale and reinsurance markets.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.