Covid-19: We want to break free…

As lockdown continues PKF Littlejohn’s John Needham, shares information about how insurance businesses are accessing the government’s business relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week saw Hiscox come under pressure from an action group formed by businesses demanding it honours BI cover and insurers develop a range of Covid-19 related extensions.

App-based broker Lenny also became a coronavirus casualty as it was forced to close after failing to find new backers.

The market also got to listen to the brand new Insurance Age/Post CovidCast as we attempt to make sense of the insurance implications of the crisis in a series of video posts.

As the world experienced another tumultuous week and the British government elected to continue the lockdown for three more weeks, John Needham, explores how the broker space is accessing help:

“The announcement of an extension to the lockdown this week may seem like a blow to business.

However, combined with what is hopefully a plateauing of coronavirus infection statistics, it at least starts to bring some clarity around our position.

With the government suggesting that there is now ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, and some expectation that we may start to see a gradual lifting of some elements of the lockdown next month, firms can begin thinking about where they are now, what the next few weeks should look like, and how the future beyond full lockdown may unfold.

What have we been seeing?

From an advisor’s perspective, we have seen a varied impact on our client base. Many brokers and MGAs with a broad exposure to underlying business sectors have seen their portfolio affected, but it hasn’t been catastrophic. Certain parts of their business are supporting less well performing ones.

The biggest impact has been on clients that have concentrated exposure to the worst affected parts of the economy, such as travel and leisure. Quick thinking firms that have experienced a severe drop in income have taken action, effectively mothballing as much as possible and taking advantage of all relevant government support schemes.

Our clients’ experiences suggest that HMRC-led initiatives (such as the deferral of certain taxes and the Time to Pay initiative) have been relatively easy to access. It appears that after a slow start, funds (or at least approvals) from the government-backed CBILS lending scheme have starting to flow over the last few days. And the online system for the administration of the government’s Furlough Grants is expected to go live next week.

What happens next?

So what does the next three weeks hold? It is likely that renewals will continue to be a vital source of management information, telling the story about the health of the underlying portfolio as they come through.

We expect more of our clients to have fully assessed their financial position; this will inevitably lead to further CBILS applications over the coming weeks. We will also see more cash coming through from CBILS and the first staff being paid under furlough - which should bring welcome relief and enable management to concentrate on the future (although we’re beginning to see a few businesses question whether the furlough payments will need to be extended beyond May to avoid a spike in redundancies once the grants run out).

Another trend to look out for is businesses increasingly holding off on payments to creditors. This means that brokers may well see their debtor days creeping up – so watch every debtor like a hawk! Our firm is advising some non-FCA-regulated clients who are beginning to think about temporary insolvency measures to effectively formally mothball their businesses. In the current environment, a careful review of your underlying clients might be helpful to see if you can identify any that could cease trading.

Remote

The most effective firms have quickly adapted to remote working, completed their forecasting and are now busy innovating. Firms are thinking about how they can adapt their businesses and their products to fit with the likely future requirements of clients as the pandemic restrictions begin to loosen over time (such as commercial fleet insurance that recognises that mileage will not immediately bounce back to pre-crisis levels).

We have also seen many clients fulfilling their roles as risk management advisors and issuing useful guidance to clients, which has been great to see. This reinforces the ‘in it together’ sentiment that we have experienced throughout all our discussions over the last few weeks.

Let’s hope that continues.

What are carriers doing?

On the carrier side, it is likely we will witness further issues with pandemic-related claims and profits warnings caused by falling investment returns. We might quickly see a contracting market and an accelerating of tightening of capacity through MGAs. It might not stick, but all these factors would stack up to rates rises in normal times. Some of the pressures on insurers in respect of BI claims may be lessened if government support via HMRC and CBILS can be accessed quickly. However, insurers will certainly have some difficult decisions to make and their trade bodies will be busy managing the fallout.”

John Needham is a partner at PKF Littlejohn