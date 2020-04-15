Covid-19: FCA calls on insurers to pay valid claims quickly

Regulator tells firms who refuse to pay out to explain why and how they believe it represents a fair outcome for customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered insurers to pay out claims related to the coronavirus as soon as is possible.

In a Dear CEO letter to the insurance industry, Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive officer of the FCA, detailed that for policies where it is clear that the insurer has an obligation to pay out, claims must be assessed and settled quickly.

He added that where there are “reasonable grounds” to pay part of a claim, insurers are urged to adopt an approach of making an interim payment.

Woolard wrote: “If you disagree with doing so, we would like you to send us the grounds for reaching that decision including how you believe it represents a fair outcome for customers.

“Your firm’s decision is likely to help inform our assessment of its culture.”

Last month, the watchdog set out its expectations for general insurance firms during Covid-19, calling on the sector to treat customers fairly.

Business interruption

In the letter, which was specifically looking at business interruption insurance for SMEs, Woolard accepted that most BI policies have basic cover which does not cover pandemics.

He pledged that the regulator will not intervene in such circumstances.

However, he stated that the FCA expected firms to deliver clear, accurate and timely communication to clients.

“Insurers and brokers have a crucial role to play in supporting their customers who may be unclear whether they have appropriate cover in place,” Woolard continued.

He explained that the FCA is collecting information from firms in order to assess how they are interpreting policies.

Woolard further noted that payment of some policies “may be disputed”, and that smaller businesses with a turnover below £6.5m and fewer than 50 employees can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

The regulator has also established a new small business unit, headed up by Andrew Wigston. The unit aims to ensure regulated firms are supported through the challenges posed by the current crisis.

The insurance industry has faced a customer backlash following its response to the crisis, while brokers have said they are being unfairly maligned by MPs and the press over business interruption payouts.

