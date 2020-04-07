Andy Watson bows out as Ageas UK CEO

Watson will hand over the reins to Ant Middle at the end of June this year.

Andy Watson is set to leave Ageas UK this summer to focus on further education and non-executive roles.

Watson has been with the provider for ten years and took over as UK CEO from Barry Smith in 2013.

Subject to regulatory approval, Ant Middle become CEO on 1 June 2020. Middle joined Ageas as managing director of partnerships in 2014. The insurer stated that Middle played a pivotal role in the development of its relationships in the broker and intermediated market, as well as overseeing the launch of Ageas as a direct brand.

According to the insurer, Watson decided to step down last year and has been working with the executive team to support a smooth handover.

Support

Watson commented: “It has been a privilege to be at the head of Ageas UK for over seven years. During my tenure I have been fortunate to enjoy the support of the Board, the senior team and, indeed, all colleagues, and that support has always been valued and very much appreciated.”

Middle added: “I’m delighted to succeed Andy and to lead Ageas in the UK. It’s a business that I’m passionate about, and the last few weeks in particular have underlined why.

“The care and commitment our people show is what makes Ageas stand out, and I am proud to be taking over a business that is so dedicated to delivering for our customers, our brokers and partners, our shareholders and each other.”

Restructure

Ageas UK underwent a significant restructure in 2018, moving to a centralised functional structure working across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer.

The change saw Middle become chief customer officer. At the same time, Francois Xavier-Boisseau, CEO insurance, also announced his retirement.

Last year, the business also enforced a redundancy programme with the closure of its Stock-on-Trent and Port Solent locations. At the time, the business anticipated 430 job losses. The provider said the review was prompted by both the reduction in demand from customers wanting to buy insurance over the telephone and the increased business efficiency created by its simplification work and investment in technology.

In a statement issued today (7 April), Watson commented: “Together, we have progressed the business, implemented huge amounts of change, and ensured that Ageas UK continues to compete hard, in one of the most competitive insurance markets in the world. The intermediated channel continues to be, by some way, our biggest, and I want also to acknowledge the support of our brokers and other trading partners.”

Ageas’s results for 2019 saw it report a 21% profit drop due to claims inflation and unexpected large losses in its motor book.

Dedicated

Discussing the change in UK CEO, Bart De Smet, Ageas Group CEO, stated: “The Board welcomes Ant to the position of CEO. With Ant, we have appointed a leader with a broad background and knowledge of the industry, combined with familiarity of the business and strong and established industry relationships with brokers and partners.

“We are incredibly grateful to Andy for his commitment to leading the UK business over the last 10 years, in what have been very challenging market conditions. While we are very sorry to see Andy leave, we recognise the significant contribution he has made to the business and the industry as a whole. He leaves the business with our best wishes for his future endeavours.”

