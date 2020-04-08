The working from home diaries: Peter Davis

Insurance Age finds out how Peter Davis, head of customer & distribution at Zurich UK, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Peter Davis, head of customer & distribution at Zurich UK.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I’ve created a small and dedicated place for my laptop, iPad and phone which is as far away from everyday distractions as possible.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

As everyone is finding, working from home is a balancing act. But, on the whole, most people are finding that we can all be more efficient.

Avoiding a commute at either end of the day certainly helps. Video calls allow people to be more succinct but we’re learning fast that this shouldn’t be at the expense of the ‘human touch’. It’s also great to snoop on the inside of people’s houses and get to see families and, of course, the pets!

I can imagine that for companies and brokers that are yet to adopt agile patterns of working, the recent learning curve was quite steep. However, the adoption of new systems like Teams and Workplace combined with agile working (something that Zurich has embraced for many years now) means that the recent ‘new normal’ wasn’t such a leap – it’s been our ‘normal’ for a while now.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

My mantra is: keep a relentless focus on what your day job is.

Yes, our working environment is different and we all have to juggle and prioritise many other things but we are ultimately here to reassure and provide long term solutions for our brokers and customers.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Inevitably yes but with a caveat.

All brokers, companies and teams within companies will now reflect on how they can work differently. For some, that may mean more remote working whether at home or at other locations. However, we’re a long way off a genuine replacement for face-to-face contact.

More importantly, for most companies, there will be greater use of and speedier adoption of digital solutions that facilitate more efficient customer service.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

It can be difficult to step away from work and keeping to ‘office hours’ even more so – especially when issues evolve as quickly as they currently do.

Likewise, the constant stream of global news is an ongoing temptation. However, nothing a bit of device management can’t sort – no phones during meal times!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

Simple things like standing up during calls shouldn’t be underestimated. However, I place just as much credence with mental well-being so leaving the house for some short, socially-distanced exercise or moving around in the garden to get a change of scenery helps just as much as acknowledging physical activity.

