Covid-19: ABI highlights insurer motor and home commitments

The body outlined the insurer response to Financial Conduct Authority guidelines as providers waive renewals for key workers.

The ABI (Association of British Insurers) has highlighted what motor and home insurance members are offering to customers who may be affected by the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The commitments include waiving any requirements to extend cover for key workers who may need to drive to different locations, people who want to help their communities by transporting medicines or groceries to support those affected by Coronavirus and office workers who need to work from home.

Regulatory

These follow on from guidance issued by the Financial Conduct Authority on 19 March.

ABI motor and home insurers have pledged to:

“Support those who need to make a claim. Insurers have implemented business continuity plans and work closely with service providers to do everything possible in these challenging circumstances to continue to handle claims and support their customers. We recognise there will be many customers who will need additional support and insurers will prioritise those in vulnerable circumstances. “Support those who are working from home. If you are an office-based worker and need to work from home because of government advice or because you need to self-isolate, your home insurance cover will not be affected. You do not need to contact your insurer to update your documents or extend your cover. “Support those who cannot work from home. If you have to drive to your workplace because of the impact of Covid-19, your insurance policy will not be affected. You do not need to contact your insurer to update your documents or extend your cover. “Support those who use their cars to help their communities. If you are using your own car for voluntary purposes to transport medicines or groceries to support others who are impacted by Covid-19, your cover will not be affected. You do not need to contact your insurer to update your documents or extend your cover. “Support our key workers. If your work* is critical to the national response to Covid-19 and you need to use your own car to drive to different locations for work purposes because of the impact of Covid-19, your cover will not be affected. You do not need to contact your insurer to update your documents or extend your cover.”

The body clarified that these conditions only apply to private cars insured on private car insurance policies only. It does not cover use for hire or reward purposes. Key workers applies to everyone who works in one of the critical sectors listed by the government.

The ABI was criticised last week for the insensitive statements it provided about business interruption insurance.

Clarity

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive of the FCA commented when the guidelines were issued: “We have already seen some firms make significant efforts in difficult operating conditions. We expect all firms to be clear and not misleading whenever they communicate and be fair and professional in how they deal with their customers.

“Customer behaviour is changing. We expect insurance firms to recognise this and treat their customers fairly, recognising the circumstances customers may find themselves in. We would not expect to see a customer’s ability to claim affected by circumstances over which they have little control.

“Any customer concerned about their insurance should consider contacting their provider with any questions they may have.”

