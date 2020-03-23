Ecclesiastical unveils cyber safety resources for teachers

Insurer developed ‘Cyber Ready’ toolkit following feedback that pupils are often more tech savvy than teachers.

Ecclesiastical has launched a toolkit to help teachers offer cyber safety lessons to children aged between nine and 13.

The insurer encouraged brokers to share the toolkit with their education clients.

The toolkit uses visual aids and scenarios to help teachers explore cyber safety issues with their pupils.

‘Cyber Ready’ is free and can be downloaded at Ecclesiastical’s website.

Research

Ecclesiastical said it developed Cyber Ready following feedback from teachers that pupils are often more tech savvy than them.

According to research by the insurer, half of teachers said it is difficult to keep up with the latest trends.

In additional, 35% said resources become out of date too quickly and 22% said that the current resources are very dull.

Safety

Faith Kitchen, education director at Ecclesiastical, said: “As a specialist insurer of schools in the UK, we believe brokers play an important role in understanding the issues that their education clients face.

“Our research has found engaging children in online safety lessons can be difficult for teachers. The online world moves at a phenomenal pace and resources can become outdated very quickly.

“Cyber Ready comes with five initial scenarios to work through which can be adapted easily to discuss other or new issues as they emerge. The new toolkit is designed to provide real life scenarios in a fun and interactive way to get children to think differently about online safely.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.